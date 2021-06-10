Theft; wildlife spotted: The Record for Wednesday, June 9

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

7:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of theft in the 2000 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

9:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle complaint on Routt County Road 14 in Steamboat.

6:50 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:55 p.m. Officers received a report of trespassing at Walton Village Condos.

9:22 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of wildlife on County Road 70 in Hayden.

Total incidents: 54

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

