Theft suspect gives police false name: The Record for Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

1:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle at Third and Oak streets.

2:14 a.m. A man reportedly hit his dog along the 2300 block of Mount Werner Road. The caller then saw the man dragging the dog along the sidewalk. Officers were unable to locate the man or his dog.

4:09 a.m. An employee arrived at work to find a man passed out in the entryway to the business in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers told him to leave.

7:07 a.m. The same man was found sleeping outside a building in the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers again shooed him away.

9:51 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted a trauma victim along Routt County Road 129 near Clark.

2:37 p.m. The suspect of a theft from Thursday returned to the business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Employees observed him steal several phone cases some electronic items, concealing them in his pants and in a bag. Police contacted the man and found he had several warrants out for his arrest. They booked him into jail on suspicion of larceny, possessing drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation for giving officers a false name.

5:59 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a man who was rude to an employee while checking out of a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:49 p.m. A security alarm was going off at a business in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle. Officers found serious damage to a door of the business, but no evidence of any further criminal activity.

10:47 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious person along U.S. Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass.

10:57 p.m. A resident complained to police about loud music and stomping coming from the unit above his at an apartment in the 10 block of Fifth Street.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.