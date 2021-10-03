Theft near Walton Pond: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 2
Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021
1:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
7:16 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint along U.S. Highway 40 mile marker 138, between Haymaker Golf Course and the base of Rabbit Ears Pass.
12:25 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to reports of theft and assault near the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
3:37 p.m. Officers were called to the 100 block of East Maple Street near Steamboat Springs High School following up on a reported theft.
5 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a biker near the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and Hilltop Parkway.
7:43 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of an illegal burn along Routt County Road 129 near mile marker 30 in Clark.
11:48 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 400 block of Oak Street after they received a report of threats near a business in the area.
Total incidents: 50
• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Local clinics provide free childhood immunizations
Health care officials know routine medical and immunization visits for children dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that adds to the fact that childhood vaccination rates in general in Colorado fall below the rest of…