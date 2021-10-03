Theft near Walton Pond: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 2

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

1:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:16 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint along U.S. Highway 40 mile marker 138, between Haymaker Golf Course and the base of Rabbit Ears Pass.

12:25 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to reports of theft and assault near the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

3:37 p.m. Officers were called to the 100 block of East Maple Street near Steamboat Springs High School following up on a reported theft.

5 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a biker near the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and Hilltop Parkway.

7:43 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of an illegal burn along Routt County Road 129 near mile marker 30 in Clark.

11:48 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 400 block of Oak Street after they received a report of threats near a business in the area.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.