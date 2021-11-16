Theft in Yampa: The Record for Monday, Nov. 15

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

8:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a vehicle in the area of Mount Werner Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

9:21 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint about an animal on Routt County Roads 37 and 51 in Hayden.

10:39 a.m. Deputies received a report about an incident of fraud in the 28000 block of Brandon Circle.

11:49 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Fourth Street in Yampa.

2:14 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft from a gas station in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.