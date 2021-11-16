Theft in Yampa: The Record for Monday, Nov. 15
Monday, Nov. 15, 2021
8:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a vehicle in the area of Mount Werner Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
9:21 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint about an animal on Routt County Roads 37 and 51 in Hayden.
10:39 a.m. Deputies received a report about an incident of fraud in the 28000 block of Brandon Circle.
11:49 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Fourth Street in Yampa.
2:14 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft from a gas station in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
