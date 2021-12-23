Theft from the Hamtpon Inn: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 22
Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
9:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a hit-and-run in the 400 block of Willett Heights Court.
9:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a theft in the 40000 block of Holly Lane.
11:02 a.m. Officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run on Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue.
2:14 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Owl Hoot Trail. No injuries were reported.
2:51 p.m. Officers received a report of an illegal dumping in the West Acres Mobile Home Park.
5:16 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft from the Hamtpon Inn in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
7:42 p.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40.
10:10 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.
Total incidents: 62
• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
