Theft from late ’70s reported : The Record for Saturday, March 9

Saturday, March 9, 2019

12:07 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone who sustained a traumatic injury in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle.

12:08 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of DUI and driving under a restrained license due to alcohol-related offenses. The person also received a traffic citation for careless driving.

2:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a reported prowler in the 1500 block of Clubhouse Drive.

5:35 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist someone who was unconscious in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

6:53 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters assisted someone who fell in the 31100 block of Broken Talon Trail in Oak Creek.

Recommended Stories For You

10:10 a.m. A person reported a hotel owner in Steamboat Springs had taken $40,000 from a guest in either 1976 or 1978 and asked if Steamboat Springs Police Department officers had any similar open cases from that era.

11:24 a.m. Deputies and Steamboat firefighters were called to an unattended death at a home in Milner.

12:36 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist Howelsen Hill Ski Patrol at Howelsen Hill Lodge.

2:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person outside a store in Central Park Plaza. A man known to officers was yelling at people outside of the store. Officers were unable to locate him.

3:59 p.m. Officers were called to a drunken pedestrian at the Gondola Transit Center. The man was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center for detox.

5:19 p.m. Deputies and Routt County Search and Rescue Volunteers were called to a search in the area of cross-country loop 1B on Rabbit Ears Pass. Two cross-country skiers became tired and worried they were no longer on the trail. They were not prepared to spend the night. A team of four rescuers met them on the trail and helped them back to the trailhead. They arrived back at their vehicles at about 1 a.m.

5:47 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance at a hospital in the 1020 block of Central Park Drive. A man was threatening nurses and doctors. Officers arrived on the scene, and the man calmed down.

6:56 p.m. Troopers arrested a person on suspicion of DUI and DUI per se. The person also received a traffic citation for careless driving.

9:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at a bookstore in the 10 block of Ninth Street. The man was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center for detox.

11:39 p.m. Deputies and Steamboat firefighters were called to an unknown injury vehicle crash at Routt County Road 42 and U.S. Highway 40.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff's deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.