Theft from late ’70s reported : The Record for Saturday, March 9
March 10, 2019
Saturday, March 9, 2019
12:07 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone who sustained a traumatic injury in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle.
12:08 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of DUI and driving under a restrained license due to alcohol-related offenses. The person also received a traffic citation for careless driving.
2:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a reported prowler in the 1500 block of Clubhouse Drive.
5:35 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist someone who was unconscious in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
6:53 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters assisted someone who fell in the 31100 block of Broken Talon Trail in Oak Creek.
10:10 a.m. A person reported a hotel owner in Steamboat Springs had taken $40,000 from a guest in either 1976 or 1978 and asked if Steamboat Springs Police Department officers had any similar open cases from that era.
11:24 a.m. Deputies and Steamboat firefighters were called to an unattended death at a home in Milner.
12:36 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist Howelsen Hill Ski Patrol at Howelsen Hill Lodge.
2:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person outside a store in Central Park Plaza. A man known to officers was yelling at people outside of the store. Officers were unable to locate him.
3:59 p.m. Officers were called to a drunken pedestrian at the Gondola Transit Center. The man was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center for detox.
5:19 p.m. Deputies and Routt County Search and Rescue Volunteers were called to a search in the area of cross-country loop 1B on Rabbit Ears Pass. Two cross-country skiers became tired and worried they were no longer on the trail. They were not prepared to spend the night. A team of four rescuers met them on the trail and helped them back to the trailhead. They arrived back at their vehicles at about 1 a.m.
5:47 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance at a hospital in the 1020 block of Central Park Drive. A man was threatening nurses and doctors. Officers arrived on the scene, and the man calmed down.
6:56 p.m. Troopers arrested a person on suspicion of DUI and DUI per se. The person also received a traffic citation for careless driving.
9:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at a bookstore in the 10 block of Ninth Street. The man was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center for detox.
11:39 p.m. Deputies and Steamboat firefighters were called to an unknown injury vehicle crash at Routt County Road 42 and U.S. Highway 40.
Total incidents: 50
- Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff's deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
