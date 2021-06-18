Theft from hardware store: The Record for Thursday, June 17

Thursday, June 17

12:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

6:09 a.m. Officers received a call about a bear in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a disturbance at Bank of the San Juans in Oak Creek.

11:59 a.m. Officers mediated an incident of harassment in the 1400 block of Athens Plaza.

2:09 p.m. Officers responded to an incident of reported shoplifting at Ace Hardware.

3:22 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver in the 55 block of Colo. Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

3:22 p.m. Officers received a report of a person trespassing at Space Station in downtown Steamboat.

4:18 p.m. Officers responded to an intoxicated pedestrian in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 63

• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.