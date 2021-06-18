Theft from hardware store: The Record for Thursday, June 17
12:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
6:09 a.m. Officers received a call about a bear in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a disturbance at Bank of the San Juans in Oak Creek.
11:59 a.m. Officers mediated an incident of harassment in the 1400 block of Athens Plaza.
2:09 p.m. Officers responded to an incident of reported shoplifting at Ace Hardware.
3:22 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver in the 55 block of Colo. Highway 131 in Oak Creek.
3:22 p.m. Officers received a report of a person trespassing at Space Station in downtown Steamboat.
4:18 p.m. Officers responded to an intoxicated pedestrian in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 63
• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
