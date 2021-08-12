Theft from gas station: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 11
Wednesday, Aug. 11
12:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about an intoxicated driver in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
9:34 a.m. Officers took a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 200 block of Fourth Street.
11:35 a.m. Officers received a call about a theft from a business in the 3000 block of Owl Hoot Trail.
2:08 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about an animal off its leash on Routt County roads 14 and 16 in Oak Creek.
8:28 p.m. Officers were called about a theft from a gas station in the 80 block of Anglers Drive.
9:41 p.m. Officers collected a piece of lost property in the 1700 block of 13th Street.
Total incidents: 56
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
