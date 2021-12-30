Theft from a restaurant: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 29
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
12:12 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a hit-and-run in the 30000 block of Waters Edge Trail.
1:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to an intoxicated pedestrian in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
7:28 a.m. Officers assisted in a vehicle crash on Apres Ski Way and Village Drive. No injuries were reported.
8:43 a.m. Deputies received a complaint about a driver on Downhill Drive and Elk River Road.
6 p.m. Officers were called to an intoxicated pedestrian on Walton Creek Road and Chinook Lane.
6:53 p.m. Officers responded to a reported theft at a Steamboat restaurant.
Total incidents: 90
• Steamboat officers responded to 56 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.