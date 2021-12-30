Theft from a restaurant: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 29

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

12:12 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a hit-and-run in the 30000 block of Waters Edge Trail.

1:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to an intoxicated pedestrian in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

7:28 a.m. Officers assisted in a vehicle crash on Apres Ski Way and Village Drive. No injuries were reported.

8:43 a.m. Deputies received a complaint about a driver on Downhill Drive and Elk River Road.

6 p.m. Officers were called to an intoxicated pedestrian on Walton Creek Road and Chinook Lane.

6:53 p.m. Officers responded to a reported theft at a Steamboat restaurant.

Total incidents: 90

• Steamboat officers responded to 56 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.