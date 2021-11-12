Theft from a restaurant: The Record for Thursday, Nov. 11

Thursday, Nov. 11

8:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about harassment in a hotel in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:58 a.m. Officers received a call about property damage in the 90 block of Deerfoot Avenue.

1:37 p.m. Officers received a call about theft from a restaurant in the 700 block of Marketplace Plaza.

5:25 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal on the Spring Creek trail.

6:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 28 block of Colorado Highway 131 on the border of Routt and Eagle counties.

9:29 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint from a group of condos in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

9:47 p.m. Officers responded to a noninjury crash in the 50 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

Total incidents: 41

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record