Theft from a restaurant: The Record for Thursday, Nov. 11
Thursday, Nov. 11
8:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about harassment in a hotel in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
8:58 a.m. Officers received a call about property damage in the 90 block of Deerfoot Avenue.
1:37 p.m. Officers received a call about theft from a restaurant in the 700 block of Marketplace Plaza.
5:25 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal on the Spring Creek trail.
6:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 28 block of Colorado Highway 131 on the border of Routt and Eagle counties.
9:29 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint from a group of condos in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.
9:47 p.m. Officers responded to a noninjury crash in the 50 block of Steamboat Boulevard.
Total incidents: 41
• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record
