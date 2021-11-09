Theft from a hotel: The Record for Monday, Nov. 8

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

2 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded together to a noninjury car crash in Clark.

1:02 p.m. Officers were called to a noninjury vehicle crash in the parking lot of Central Park Plaza.

1:03 p.m. Officers received a report about items stolen from a business in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

3:42 p.m. Deputies received a report of an illegal fire burning in the 45000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Steamboat.

4:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment at the Steamboat Springs Transit Center.

5 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2900 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

5:16 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal in the area of Lupine and Cherry drives.

5:28 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver in the 17 block of Routt County Road 33 in Steamboat.

5:59 p.m. Deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 131 and U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.

Total incidents: 58

• Steamboat officers responded to 38 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to five calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.