Theft from a hotel: The Record for Monday, Nov. 8
Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
2 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded together to a noninjury car crash in Clark.
1:02 p.m. Officers were called to a noninjury vehicle crash in the parking lot of Central Park Plaza.
1:03 p.m. Officers received a report about items stolen from a business in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.
3:42 p.m. Deputies received a report of an illegal fire burning in the 45000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Steamboat.
4:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment at the Steamboat Springs Transit Center.
5 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2900 block of Owl Hoot Trail.
5:16 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal in the area of Lupine and Cherry drives.
5:28 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver in the 17 block of Routt County Road 33 in Steamboat.
5:59 p.m. Deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 131 and U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
Total incidents: 58
• Steamboat officers responded to 38 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to five calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Theft from a hotel: The Record for Monday, Nov. 8
Monday, Nov. 8, 2021