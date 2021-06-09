Theft from a gas station: The Record for Tuesday, June 8
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
3:17 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a theft inside a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
3:23 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report about threats on Third Avenue and Wilson Street on Phippsburg.
5:05 p.m. Deputies received a call about a theft in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 22 in Steamboat.
9:52 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the 3000 block of Apres Ski Way.
9:59 p.m. Deputies responded to an animal complaint on Mount Werner Road and Routt County Road 14.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
