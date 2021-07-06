Theft from a gas station: The Record for Monday, July 5

Monday, July 5, 2021

12:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a fireworks complaint in the 400 block of Cherry Drive. Officers were unable to locate the residents lighting fireworks and did not issue a citation.

1:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle at Chuck Lewis State Park.

9:57 a.m. Deputies assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office in responding to a report about wildlife in the 98 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Craig.

3:15 p.m. Deputies responded to a noninjury car crash in the 136 block of U.S. 40 in Steamboat.

6:37 p.m. Officers were called about a theft from a gas station in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:25 p.m. Officers received a report about a bear in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive.

Total incidents: 59

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.