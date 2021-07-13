Theft from a business: The Record for Monday, July 12
Monday, July 12, 2021
1:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a suspicious incident inside a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:41 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of property damage in the 37000 block of Tree Haus Drive.
2:23 p.m. Deputies collected a piece of lost property on the Flash of Gold Trail on Buffalo Pass.
3:23 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated pedestrian in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
4:58 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of theft from a business in the 54000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.
5:30 p.m. Officers were called about an animal bite in the 700 block of Princeton Avenue.
Total incidents: 56
• Steamboat officers responded to 37 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
