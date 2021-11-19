Theft downtown: The Record for Thursday, Nov. 18
Thursday, Nov. 18
2:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a liquor violation at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs.
8:43 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury vehicle crash outside of a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
8:54 a.m. Officers received a report of a theft in the 800 block of Yampa Street.
2:10 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a person trespassing in the 25000 block of Bella Vista Circle in Steamboat.
5:46 p.m. Officers received a complaint about trash dumped illegally in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
7:06 p.m. Officers were called to a physical fight in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
Total incidents: 32
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to one calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
