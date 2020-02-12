Theft at resort lodge: The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

3:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone having breathing difficulties in the 35500 block of Humble Road.

3:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about an incident of criminal mischief at Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.

7:16 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of possessing a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, not having proof of insurance, careless driving and having an open marijuana container in the vehicle.

7:52 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 600 block of Ruby Square.

1:47 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about criminal mischief taking place at a café in the 61000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Hahns Peak.

1:58 p.m. Police received a report of illegal dumping from the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

2:38 p.m. Deputies were called about a theft at a lodge at Steamboat Resort.

3:24 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from a condominium complex in the 3100 block of Columbine Drive.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

