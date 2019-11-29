Theft at hotel: The Record for Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
7:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. A man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, larceny and multiple failures to appear for past court dates.
12:21 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person at the Steamboat Springs Community Center.
4:23 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under restraint and speeding.
4:27 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about fireworks going off somewhere in the Steamboat II subdivision.
5:11 p.m. Deputies received a report of trespassing in the 40000 block of Routt County Road 36.
6:04 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 900 block of Mountain Village Circle.
6:34 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian spotted at Sparta Plaza and Chinook Lane.
7:54 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle at the Steamboat Springs Airport.
8:09 p.m. Officers responded to a suspicious incident at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
10:32 p.m. Deputies were called about a prowler in the 24700 block of Routt County Road 33B.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
11:02 p.m. Troopers arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, having an open alcohol container in the vehicle and child abuse.
11:16 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.
Total incidents: 43
- Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.