Theft at hotel: The Record for Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

7:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. A man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, larceny and multiple failures to appear for past court dates.

12:21 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person at the Steamboat Springs Community Center.

4:23 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under restraint and speeding.

4:27 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about fireworks going off somewhere in the Steamboat II subdivision.

5:11 p.m. Deputies received a report of trespassing in the 40000 block of Routt County Road 36.

6:04 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 900 block of Mountain Village Circle.

6:34 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian spotted at Sparta Plaza and Chinook Lane.

7:54 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle at the Steamboat Springs Airport.

8:09 p.m. Officers responded to a suspicious incident at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:32 p.m. Deputies were called about a prowler in the 24700 block of Routt County Road 33B.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

11:02 p.m. Troopers arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, having an open alcohol container in the vehicle and child abuse.

11:16 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

Total incidents: 43

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.