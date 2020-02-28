Theft at hardware store: The Record for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone choking at a condominium complex in the 2700 block of Village Drive.
12:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a dispute between two roommates at a residence in the 26000 block of U.S. Forest Service Road 409 near Clark.
1:07 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.
1:42 p.m. Deputies received a report of a disturbance from the 200 block of Wild Hogg Drive in Oak Creek. A property manager confronted a tenant for allegedly not paying rent. Deputies told the people they need to either resolve the matter civilly or take it to court.
3:51 p.m. Deputies received a report of illegal dumping along Routt County Road 212 near Oak Creek.
5:55 p.m. Deputies were called about a dispute between the same two roommates that resulted in a call to authorities earlier in the day.
7:53 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.
8:09 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious incident in the 400 block of Eighth Street.
Total incidents: 38
- Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
