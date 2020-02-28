Theft at hardware store: The Record for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

10:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone choking at a condominium complex in the 2700 block of Village Drive.

12:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a dispute between two roommates at a residence in the 26000 block of U.S. Forest Service Road 409 near Clark.

1:07 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

1:42 p.m. Deputies received a report of a disturbance from the 200 block of Wild Hogg Drive in Oak Creek. A property manager confronted a tenant for allegedly not paying rent. Deputies told the people they need to either resolve the matter civilly or take it to court.

3:51 p.m. Deputies received a report of illegal dumping along Routt County Road 212 near Oak Creek.

5:55 p.m. Deputies were called about a dispute between the same two roommates that resulted in a call to authorities earlier in the day.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:53 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.

8:09 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious incident in the 400 block of Eighth Street.

Total incidents: 38

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.