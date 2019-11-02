Theft at bar: The Record for Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

1:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were notified of a drunken pedestrian at Lincoln Avenue and Indian Trails.

1:55 a.m. Officers received a report of a theft at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

2:06 a.m. Officers received another report of a drunken pedestrian spotted in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:29 a.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a condominium complex in the 3000 block of Village Drive.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

9:58 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of someone trespassing on a property in the 21300 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.

11:30 a.m. Police received a report of a theft at a school in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

8 p.m. Officers investigated the report of a suspicious vehicle at Oak and Third streets.

9:30 p.m. Officers were notified of a suspicious incident at a medical center in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

