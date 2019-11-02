Theft at bar: The Record for Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were notified of a drunken pedestrian at Lincoln Avenue and Indian Trails.
1:55 a.m. Officers received a report of a theft at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
2:06 a.m. Officers received another report of a drunken pedestrian spotted in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:29 a.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a condominium complex in the 3000 block of Village Drive.
9:58 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of someone trespassing on a property in the 21300 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.
11:30 a.m. Police received a report of a theft at a school in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
8 p.m. Officers investigated the report of a suspicious vehicle at Oak and Third streets.
9:30 p.m. Officers were notified of a suspicious incident at a medical center in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.
Total incidents: 53
- Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
