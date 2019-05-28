Theft at a gas station: The Record for Monday, May 27, 2019

Monday, May 27, 2019

1:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint from the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Two people in a neighboring residence were chatting loudly and keeping others awake.

1:52 a.m. Officers were called about people trespassing in a hotel pool in the 10 block of Balsam Court.

4:04 a.m. Officers were called about a bear rummaging inside a dumpster in the 10 block of Anglers Court.

8:53 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters assisted someone having breathing difficulties in the 100 block of Moffat Avenue in Oak Creek.

1:38 p.m. Officers arrested a person suspected of throwing rocks at a passing car at Shield Drive and 13th Street. The person was charged with criminal mischief, resisting an officer and menacing.

3:35 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a reported disturbance at South Walnut Street and West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

4:51 p.m. Police were called after a dog bit someone else’s dog at a park in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.

7:41 p.m. A woman received a call from someone claiming to be in the military and asking for gift cards for an upcoming mission. The woman refused to give the person anything and notified police about the strange call. Officers assured her it was a scam.

9:39 p.m. Officers received report of a theft at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Police are still investigating the incident and declined to comment.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

