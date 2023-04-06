The wait is over as new BBQ restaurant opens in Oak Creek

Delayed by floods, and renovations Dueling D’s BBQ & Grill at at 116 E. Main St. in Oak Creek is slated to open Saturday, April 9, 2023.

Dana Christensen/Courtesy photo

Owner Dana Christensen has been waiting to open the doors of Dueling D’s BBQ & Grill since November.

“We are really excited,” Christensen said. “We are going to the open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

The restaurant, which will serve Christensen’s homegrown recipes and Texas-style barbecue, is slated to open for business at 116 E. Main St. in Oak Creek on Saturday, April 8. Christensen had planned to open earlier but was delayed after the building flooded in late February.

The restaurant will offer barbecue staples like brisket, ribs, pulled pork, sausage, chicken, and sandwiches. There will also be daily specials as well as burgers and appetizers along with a full range of domestic and local beers. Breakfast will include a selection of smoked meat breakfast burritos and freshly baked cinnamon rolls, scones and muffins.

Dueling D’s BBQ & Grill will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Dueling Ds will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Christensen plans to open for anyone looking for a place to eat on Easter Sunday.

“The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter, our normal business hours,” Christensen said. “There are people who don’t have the opportunity to go eat with their family, So we figured we would do regular breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will be our normal prices, nothing will be changed, but we will feature a smoked ham.”

John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.