The top 10 stories from last week
1. Did the Yampa Valley just have a miracle May?
2. GoFundMe for Steamboat student’s family far surpasses goal
3. Jury finds woman responsible for one daughter’s death, amputation of another daughter’s feet
4. Steamboat Springs High School offers grief support following death of student
5. Film ‘Craig, America’ puts Yampa River at center of transition away from coal
6. Photos: Steamboat Marathon — 26.2 miles to the finish
7. Short-term rental regulations in Steamboat officially approved
8. Results: Steamboat marathon, half marathon, 10K
9. Not their first rodeo: Yampa River Festival regulars dazzle hundreds (with video)
10. Big vote on STRs coming next week
