The Steamboat Group to list 3 homes for free to benefit those impacted by COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Group real estate office will charge no listing commission for up to three people in Routt County who need to sell their home because they have lost their job, business, or become very sick due to COVID-19.

“Helping our community is central to The Steamboat Group’s commitment to help keep Steamboat special,” Jon Wade, owner of The Steamboat Group, said in a news release. “We are fortunate to live in Steamboat Springs and feel it is our duty to give back on a high level.”

The Steamboat Group is offering this opportunity to qualified individuals who have endured tragic personal and/or financial loss during recent months. Fees for any broker who brings the buyer will still be required to be paid by the seller, so the total maximum brokerage commission will be any amount offered to the buyer’s broker — likely to be no more than 3%, Wade said.

If there are not three people who qualify, The Steamboat Group is willing to consider individuals who just want to sell their home and donate up to the same amount as their listing commission to local charities that are helping people in need through the The Steamboat Group fund at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation.

For more information or to apply, visit steamboatsprings-realestate.com/about/tsg3forfree/.