The Steamboat Group doubles down to support LiftUp of Routt County

Natalie Teer, Lindsey Fisher and Jon Wade with The Steamboat Group were on Lincoln Ave. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 encouraging people to give as part of Yampa Valley Gives Day.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Group is hosting a December food and fundraising drive for LiftUp of Routt County’s food bank, and for anyone who feels compelled to help, their funds will be doubled up to $20,000 during this effort.

The Steamboat Group’s charitable drive will come in two phases. First from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, members of the group will be at City Market collecting fresh produce and donations.

The fresh produce drive was started years ago by Bridget and Paul Ferguson, who will be there sharing their passion for LiftUp at this event. The pair were honored by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation this summer as the Philanthropists of the Year for their efforts to help locals in need get healthy meals.

In addition to accepting fresh food donations on Saturday, The Steamboat Group also will be matching donations through the TSG Fund at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, up to $20,000 in December. The Steamboat Group’s goal is to raise $40,000, and donors who give by check or at YVCF.ORG/TSG will receive a receipt for their taxes.

“A lot of the money from the income people are making is going towards the cost of gas, utilities and rent, so I am seeing that the people that are coming in here are struggling just keeping up with their regular bills and then to tack on the cost of food right now is just overwhelming,” LiftUp Food Bank Manager Scott Bourbeau said in a statement. “Anything that we can put in the food bank for our clients and families in Routt County goes so far.”

All of the funds that are donated through this effort in December will go to LiftUp to provide nutritious fresh produce to those in need this holiday season and into 2023.

“Steamboat is such a special place and our company is so grateful for organizations like LiftUp Foodbank that take care of this amazing community all year long,” said Jon Wade, a broker and owner at The Steamboat Group.