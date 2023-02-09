The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January

Gemma Birchby receives the the Student of the Month award during a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs.

Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Gemma Birchby as its Student of the Month for January.

According to the Rotary Club, Steamboat Springs High School counselor Anna Koshio described Birchby as “a student that has always been focused on her education as a priority and gateway to her goals and ambitions.”

In addition to a rigorous academic commitment, Birchby also lettered in cross country and Nordic skiing, despite, by her own account, not being a natural athlete. Birchby said that her athletic accomplishments, along with her community volunteering activities, have been the most rewarding and inspiring work for her.

She has also taught swimming lessons to children and participated in Rocky Mountain Youth Corps’ two-week summer programming for two years, building all access trails for disabled mountain bikers and hikers in Colorado state parks.

In addition to her academic, athletic and community service accomplishments, Koshio further described Birchby as a “sweet, kind and wonderful human being.”