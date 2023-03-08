The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs honors Student of the Month

Thomas Cooper of Steamboat High School has been named February’s Student of the Month by the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs.

Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

In addition to being an outstanding student, Cooper was recognized for his visible impact on the school and the community, according to the Rotary Club.

Through his work with the high school’s Eco Club, Cooper has helped bring about important changes in local government and the school. Additionally, working with the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, he organized several events to mobilize youth and created a five-year strategic plan to expand the future of local youth engagement.

School Counselor Anne Koshio described Cooper as “a fabulous overall student and human being” and said she looks forward to seeing how he will impact the planet and humanity in the future.