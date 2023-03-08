The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs honors Student of the Month
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Thomas Cooper of Steamboat Springs High School as February’s Student of the Month.
In addition to being an outstanding student, Cooper was recognized for his visible impact on the school and the community, according to the Rotary Club.
Through his work with the high school’s Eco Club, Cooper has helped bring about important changes in local government and the school. Additionally, working with the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, he organized several events to mobilize youth and created a five-year strategic plan to expand the future of local youth engagement.
School Counselor Anne Koshio described Cooper as “a fabulous overall student and human being” and said she looks forward to seeing how he will impact the planet and humanity in the future.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.