The Record, Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
Monday, Nov. 28
2:04 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible instance of fraud in the 27000 block of Brandon Circle.
4:29 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to an incident where potential threats were being made in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
7:47 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies helped a driver out on U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
8:19 p.m. — Police investigated an alleged hit-and-run at Dream Island Plaza.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
10:21 a.m. — An individual issued an animal complaint in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Yampa.
10:52 a.m. — Police investigated a reported burglary at the 2100 block of Resort Drive.
7:16 p.m. — Police helped a citizen near South Lincoln Avenue and Walton Creek Road.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
9:22 a.m. — Police responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 500 block of Eighth Street.
4:12 p.m. — A caller phoned in a noise complaint in the 1400 block of Morgan Court.
7:57 p.m. — Police responded to an alleged assault at the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane.
Thursday, Dec. 1
12:04 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of harassment on County Road 62 in Clark.
2:05 p.m. — Police investigated an alleged theft in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
2:06 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies investigated an alleged hit-and-run on County Road 44.
5 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Friday, Dec. 2
3:42 p.m. — Police investigated a hit-and-run in the 3300 block of Whistler Road.
4:05 p.m. — Police fielded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Huckleberry Lane.
Saturday, Dec. 3
12:56 a.m. — A drunk pedestrian was reported in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:26 p.m. — Police responded to an alleged assault in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.
5:03 p.m. — Police investigated a potential theft in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.
6:34 p.m. — Police assisted a motorist near Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 4
12:17 a.m. — Police responded to an alcohol violation in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
5:08 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an illegal burn on County Road 179.
5:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
From Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, first responders in Routt County received a total of 317 calls including:
• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 135 calls.
• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 106 calls.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 59 calls.
• West Routt Fire Protection responded to 12 calls.
• North Routt Fire Protection responded to one call.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to four calls.
Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
