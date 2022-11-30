The Record for Nov. 21-27
Monday, Nov. 21
10:38 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police responded to a reported drug violation at the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:39 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 1600 block of Sunlight Drive.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
8:32 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
2:49 p.m. — Both Steamboat Springs police and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigated an alleged shoplifting incident on Central Park Drive.
7:31 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run near Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
11:29 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen at the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
3:40 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 2600 block of Longthong Road.
8:08 p.m. — Police responded to a fight at a business on Eighth Street.
Thursday, Nov. 24
12:27 a.m. — Steamboat police responded to an animal complaint downtown.
7:14 p.m. — The sheriff’s office looked into an animal complaint near mile marker six on County Road 129.
8:04 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated an animal complaint at the 1500 block of Red Hawk Court.
Friday, Nov. 25
12:24 p.m. — Police assisted a citizen at the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
2:20 p.m. — Police responded to a bear call at the 300 block of Village Drive.
4:33 p.m. — Police investigated a hit-and-run at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Saturday, Nov. 26
8:35 a.m. — Police investigated a report of an illegal burn near the Steamboat Springs Community Center.
3:58 p.m. — Police investigated an animal complaint at the 1500 block of Mustang Run.
1:48 p.m. — Someone reported hearing gunshots near County Road 14.
Sunday, Nov. 27
2:56 a.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle.
1:55 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 150 block of Lincoln Avenue.
4:21 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 1100 block of Bangtail Way.
10:47 p.m. — Someone reported a potential kidnapping at a business‘ parking lot at the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police responded but discovered the reporting party had misunderstood an interaction between a person and their dog.
From Nov. 21-27, first responders in Routt County received a total of 290 calls including:
• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 133 calls.
• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 99 calls.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 53 calls.
• West Routt Fire Protection responded to two calls.
• North Routt Fire Protection responded to zero calls.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to two calls.
• Yampa Fire Protection responded to one call.
• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to zero calls.
Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Spencer Powell, call 970-871-4229 or email him at spowell@SteamboatPilot.com
