The Record for Nov. 21-27

Monday, Nov. 21

10:38 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police responded to a reported drug violation at the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:39 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 1600 block of Sunlight Drive.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

8:32 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

2:49 p.m. — Both Steamboat Springs police and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigated an alleged shoplifting incident on Central Park Drive.

7:31 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run near Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

11:29 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen at the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:40 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 2600 block of Longthong Road.

8:08 p.m. — Police responded to a fight at a business on Eighth Street.

Thursday, Nov. 24

12:27 a.m. — Steamboat police responded to an animal complaint downtown.

7:14 p.m. — The sheriff’s office looked into an animal complaint near mile marker six on County Road 129.

8:04 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated an animal complaint at the 1500 block of Red Hawk Court.

Friday, Nov. 25

12:24 p.m. — Police assisted a citizen at the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:20 p.m. — Police responded to a bear call at the 300 block of Village Drive.

4:33 p.m. — Police investigated a hit-and-run at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Saturday, Nov. 26

8:35 a.m. — Police investigated a report of an illegal burn near the Steamboat Springs Community Center.

3:58 p.m. — Police investigated an animal complaint at the 1500 block of Mustang Run.

1:48 p.m. — Someone reported hearing gunshots near County Road 14.

Sunday, Nov. 27

2:56 a.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle.

1:55 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 150 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:21 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 1100 block of Bangtail Way.

10:47 p.m. — Someone reported a potential kidnapping at a business‘ parking lot at the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police responded but discovered the reporting party had misunderstood an interaction between a person and their dog.

From Nov. 21-27, first responders in Routt County received a total of 290 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 133 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 99 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 53 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to zero calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to one call.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to zero calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

