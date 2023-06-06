The Record May 28-June 4

Sunday, May 28

10:03 a.m. — Police received a call from an establishment on Anglers Drive with a drive-thru window that reported a person walking through the drive-thru, reaching into the window and grabbing money out of the tip jar.

12:21 p.m. — A caller contacted law enforcement near Apres Ski Way to report that someone that they knew had knocked on their front door and they wanted police to do something about it. The caller did not answer the door, so they could not confirm who actually knocked on their door, but they were just guessing it was someone they did not like.

3:43 p.m. — Someone who drove by Conestoga Circle reported to police that they had seen a car parked there that they thought looked shady and believed the person in the vehicle was possibly dealing drugs. There was no vehicle in the area when police arrived.

Monday, May 29

12:11 p.m. — A person called law enforcement because another driver was blocking them from leaving the parking spot they were in, accusing them of hitting their vehicle. The person blocking the vehicle eventually left so the caller notified police they no longer needed a response.

4:18 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Transit contacted police near Central Park Plaza claiming that someone was trespassing by sleeping in a bus stop. Officers found the person sleeping on the ground behind the bus stop and not at the bus stop itself, and determined that no trespassing had occurred.

5:40 p.m. — Police were called to a suspicious person incident on Central Park Drive to contact an individual who had been taking pictures or videos up people’s skirts. Police arrested the individual and charged the person with a misdemeanor for invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

Tuesday, May 30

2:05 p.m. — Police received a call stating that two females were on the property of a business taking photographs. The women reportedly told the reporting party that they worked for a business that paid them to do that. The reporting party asked them to leave and an argument ensued. The women left the property on Elk River Road before police arrived.

2:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported animal bite on Missouri Avenue.

Wednesday, May 31

7:40 a.m. — Two neighbors got into a verbal dispute on Copper Ridge Drive. No crimes were committed.

10:58 a.m. — A caller reported two individuals smoking marijuana outside on Pamela Lane. Officers could not locate the people.

Thursday, June 1

6:09 p.m. — Police responded to an animal complaint on Pamela Lane.

8:08 p.m. — Callers reported a bear near Central Park Plaza.

Friday, June 2

2:34 p.m. — Two friends got into a fight on Park Avenue and one accused the other of stealing things from them. Police determined the friends shared a storage unit and nothing in fact was stolen.

8:40 p.m. — Employees at a bar on Lincoln Avenue asked a patron to leave after causing an issue. Employees contacted law enforcement when the patron first refused to leave and then attempted to leave with his beer. The patron got trespassed from the location.

Saturday, June 3

12:42 p.m. — The same two friends who were involved in the incident on Park Avenue the previous day got into a fight that resulted in one contacting the police claiming the other beat him up. Police arrived on scene at Lincoln Avenue and found the report to be false.

12:50 p.m. — A motorist notified police they had gotten into an altercation with another motorist near Central Park Plaza. The caller claimed the other motorist had gotten out of their own vehicle and punched the caller’s vehicle, leaving a dent.

11:55 p.m. — The same two friends who were involved in the incidents on Park Avenue and Lincoln Avenue got into yet another fight and contacted police. The situation was cleared.

Sunday, June 4

6:06 p.m. — Police received reports of a drunk pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue.

7:56 p.m. — A reporting party notified police that they thought shots had been fired somewhere near Fourth Ave in Hahns Peak. A deputy with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigated the area and found nothing to support the claim.