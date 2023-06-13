The Record June 5-12

Monday, June 5

10:13 a.m. – A reporting party notified the Routt County Sheriff’s Office that the temporary license plate on their motorcycle had been stolen because they had been notified it had been seen somewhere else. It turned out the state had reallocated the license plate number to a car, and the license plate was not stolen.

6:38 p.m. – A caller contacted officers over what they believed to be a drug deal on Lincoln Avenue. Officers contacted people who were thought to be involved and the situation was cleared.

11:34 p.m. — Somebody used a backhoe and dug up part of someone else’s backyard on Mark Twain Lane and ended up ruining the person’s sprinkler system.

Tuesday, June 6

12:03 p.m. — A person climbed through an open window of a school on Amethyst Drive. The person spent the night in the school and stole materials. The person was charged with burglary.

12:07 p.m. — Police investigated a wildlife call on Yampa Street.

Wednesday, June 7

8:39 a.m. – A person on Pine Street reported being scammed while trying to sell an item on Craigslist.

12:36 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a boater flip and not come back up for a little bit in C-Hole. The person did not sustain any injuries.

1:09 p.m. — A verbal dispute occurred between roommates on Weiss Drive. The situation was cleared.

1:35 p.m. — A caller alerted law enforcement to a set of stolen four-wheelers on County Road 80. Others told law enforcement that the vehicles had been out there since October. They were returned to their rightful owner.

Thursday, June 8

8:17 a.m. — A caller reported seeing a male party looking into people’s cars on Pine Grove Road and getting into one. Police cleared the situation.

6:44 p.m. — Two friends got into an altercation and one accused the other of stealing a sleeping bag from him on Anglers Drive. Police arrived on scene and found one man so intoxicated they had to take him to the hospital.

9:06 p.m. — A caller reported seeing an individual walking around his neighbor’s properties. The police could not locate a suspect.

11:08 p.m. — A caller reported that he fired an intoxicated employee and after a slight physical altercation. The reporting party did not wish to press charges.

Friday, June 9

6:12 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on River Road.

1:42 p.m. — A caller contacted police and reported they found a piece of tinfoil with hair in it while picking up trash from the sidewalk on Central Park Drive. The situation was cleared.

Saturday, June 10

12:27 a.m. — Hayden Police responded to a disturbance at a bar on Jefferson Drive.

8:47 a.m. — Law enforcement investigated reports of a trespass at a landscaping business on U.S. Highway 40.

10:34 p.m. — A man stuck a machete into the side of his house out of anger on Lincoln Avenue. The man was not supposed to have a weapon as he was a previous offender.

Sunday, June 11

8:39 a.m. — A caller contacted police because it had appeared that their neighbor’s vehicle door was open and the car looked like it had been rifled through while the neighbors were on vacation.

1:40 p.m — Someone reported a person following them to various places around Steamboat. The person eventually stopped following them.

Monday, June 12

9:47 p.m. — Police respond to a bear call on Steamboat Boulevard.

11:14 p.m. — Police received fireworks complaints on Laurel Lane.