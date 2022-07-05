The Record June 28- July 4

Tuesday, June 28

10:31 a.m.- Officers responded to a call about a customer who was harassing employees at a business in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.

11:13 a.m.- A victim called in and made a report of computer crime after their computer was hacked and held for ransom.

12:23 p.m.- A caller reported a suspicious vehicle driving on a lower mountain ski run at the Steamboat ski area. The car was gone when officers arrived.

Wednesday, June 29

8:51 a.m.- Officers responded to a bear in a house on Indian Trails. The bear ate food from inside the house but did not damage property.

1:10 a.m.- Officers responded to an Agency Assist on County Road 33 and Boulder Ridge Road.

1:12 p.m.- A gas leak was reported. Fish Creek Falls between Steamboat Boulevard and Boulder Ridge was closed in both directions for most of the afternoon. Residents in the area were evacuated. Atmos Energy worked on the leak all afternoon until it was fixed.

Thursday, June 30

11:43 a.m.- Party reported a bear getting into trash in the 100 block of Spruce Street. The bear was gone upon officers’ arrival.

1:23 p.m.- A vehicle was damaged overnight in the 1700 block of Medicine Springs.

3:11 p.m.- Officers were sent to investigate a theft in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. A business reported a shoplifter that was captured on their surveillance system.

4:42 p.m.- Multiple vehicles were trespassed into and had items stolen from in the 1600 block of Shield Drive.

10:19 p.m.- Officers checked on an intoxicated male in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. The reporting party was concerned he might try to drive home. Officers contacted the male and advised him to get a ride from a sober friend or a taxi. The male stated that he understood.

Friday, July 1

6:38 a.m.- Suspicious vehicle reported in the parking lot on Central Park Drive. Officers directed the party to move along.

7:58 a.m.- Party reported an abandoned van in the area of Medicine Springs and Apres Ski Way.

8:11 a.m.- Officers responded to a report of a hit and run at the 2000 block of Curve Court that occurred the prior evening.

9:18 a.m.- Officers issued a warning to a party that was camping illegally on private property near the 3600 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers determined the group was affiliated with the Rainbow Gathering in North Routt County.

11:31 a.m.- On the 400 block of Mountain Village, a video doorbell captured a male party knocking on a door and attempting to turn the door knob.

2:11 p.m.- On the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, an inspection was completed on a fireworks stand which revealed illegal fireworks were being sold. Officers seized approximately 520 pounds of illegal fireworks that were being offered for sale. A summons was issued to the owner of the stand.

9:09 p.m.- Officers responded to the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza for a report of a disturbance. An intoxicated male threatened employees. Officers arrested the intoxicated man for harassment and three counts of violating a protection order.

Saturday, July 2

3:22 p.m.- Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of 12th Street for a bear that had entered the house. When officers arrived, the bear was in a tree at a house nearby. Parks and Wildlife officers were notified about the incident and handled the investigation.

3:22 p.m.- Officers responded to a report of a bear ripping through a screen door of a home on Buckskin Court. The bear left the area before officers arrived.

9:27 p.m.- Report of fireworks in the area of Harwig Circle. Officers were unable to locate the source.

Sunday, July 3

12:51 a.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue which led to the arrest of the driver for driving under the influence.

1:36 a.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on Oak Street and Pine Street and arrested the driver for driving under the influence.

8:51 p.m.- Reported wallet theft at Walton Pond Circle from unattended clothing near river. No suspects were identified.

10:23 p.m.- Officers responded to a report of a vehicle following bicyclists and yelling profanities on East Logan Avenue and North Park Road. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

Monday, July 4

9:08 a.m.- A male party reported being threatened by another male after he pulled into a parking space in the 100 block of Ninth Street.

1:24 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint on Walton Creek Road. Officers asked the residents at the location to turn their sound system down.

Officers responded to 30 fireworks complaints during the Fourth of July holiday.

From June 28 to July 4, first responders in Routt County received a total of 596 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 301 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 204 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue responded to 56 calls.

• North Routt Fire Department responded to two calls.

• West Routt Fire Department responded to 14 calls.

• Oak Creek Fire responded to 18 calls.

• Yampa Fire responded to two calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to three calls

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Spencer Powell, call 970-871-4229 or email him at spowell@SteamboatPilot.com