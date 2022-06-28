The Record June 21-27

Tuesday, June 21

12:35 p.m. — Two teens who were riding an e-bike in the 800 Block alley collided with a vehicle. One of the kids suffered a laceration on their knee.

12:52 p.m. — A passerby reported seeing a red car driving east near Dream Island hit a bear that ran out into the road. The bear ran off and the car was not around when officers arrived.

2:33 p.m. — Officers are investigating a forgery complaint involving a stolen check.

8:58 p.m. — Reporting party called about a man sitting suspiciously in a vehicle. Officers assessed the situation and determined no further action was necessary.

Wednesday, June 22

5:14 p.m., 5:16 p.m., 5:49 p.m., 5:59 p.m. — Officers responded to several non-injury motor vehicle crashes. Three of the crashes occurred in the downtown area and one crash was at the intersection of Walton Creek Rd and S. Lincoln Ave.

4:09 p.m. — Police were called to investigate a theft at a hardware store. Police identified someone they believed was responsible and issued summons to court for theft.

9:43 p.m., 9:54 — Officers responded to two separate fireworks complaints at Logan Avenue and Whistler Road. The offenders were not located and no summons were issued.

6:51 p.m., 8:50 p.m. — Two noise complaints at Vacation Rentals were received during the shift, one in the 3200 block of Snowflake Circle, and the other in the 1400 block of Morgan Court. No summons were issued.

Thursday, June 23

7:09 p.m. — Police were called to investigate the theft of an iPad from a local business. No suspects were identified.

10:02 a.m. — Officers responded to the 3000 block of Aspen Leaf Way for a report of a bear in the trash. Officers hazed the bear and it left the area.

7:41 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 8:19 p.m., 11:50 p.m. — Officers responded to four separate bear calls. Two of the calls related to a bear that had entered a building or apartment.

7:50 a.m. — Police were called about a vehicle in a ditch near the Fire Station. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle who said they would come and retrieve it.

Friday, June 24

4:33 p.m. — Caller reported two males who were fighting. Contact was made with one of the men, who refused to provide officers any information on the other party. He was treated for wounds.

Saturday, June 25

7:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the area of Covey Circle. The running vehicle has been identified.

9:23 a.m. — Officers responded to a criminal mischief incident in the 1400 block of S. Lincoln Avenue. A window of a shuttle bus was damaged. Still under investigation.

7:59 p.m. — Officers received a report of a drunk pedestrian in the alley of the 1100 block of Yampa. Officers contacted the male and he was subsequently issued a summons for violating a protection order by consuming alcoholic beverages.

9:26 p.m., 1:42 a.m. — Officers responded to areas of Steamboat for bear calls. One of the bear calls indicated that a bear might have been struck by a vehicle. Officers located that bear and found that it was still able to walk/run and climb trees. The bear left the area.

Sunday, June 26

9:22 a.m. — Officers took a missing person report in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A 36-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen for several days was reported missing.

11:46 a.m. — Officers are investigating a theft of outdoor solar lights that were stolen overnight in the 2700 block of Laurel Lane.

1:33 p.m. — A theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Apres Ski Way. Several items were stolen from an unlocked car.

8:55 p.m. —Officers were called to the area near Crawford Avenue for fireworks. Officers located the offenders and provided education on firework laws.

Monday, June 27

6:55 p.m. — An officer was flagged down by transit driver. Officers spoke with a passenger that was upset with driver. Passenger chose to wait for a different bus.

From June 21 to 27, first responders in Routt County received a total of 375 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 183 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 120 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue responded to 46 calls.

• North Routt Fire Department responded to two calls.

• West Routt Fire Department responded to 14 calls.

• Oak Creek Fire responded to three calls.

• Yampa Fire responded to four calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

