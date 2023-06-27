The Record June 20-25
Tuesday, June 20
10:37 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department was notified of an intercepted fraud on Lincoln Avenue.
10:38 a.m. — Police received reports of vandalism near Howelsen Hill. Graffiti was found on structures around the area.
11:55 a.m. — Police performed a business check on Central Park Drive.
5:58 p.m. — A person allegedly was offering to help people carry their groceries and harassing them for money near Central Park Drive.
Wednesday, June 21
11:56 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department reported a vehicle driving over a soccer field. The vehicle was not located.
2:03 p.m. — A local grocery store contacted law enforcement to report a shoplifter near Central Park Drive. Law enforcement did not locate the shoplifter.
Thursday, June 22
2:56 a.m. — A person reported their vehicle being stolen or repossessed on Lincoln Avenue. Police have yet to hear from the repossession company about whether they have the car.
10:31 a.m. — A family member alerted police of a missing person near Central Park Drive. Not long afterward, the person was located.
4:31 p.m. — Someone did not go through the proper channels of re-obtaining their vehicle after it was taken following a DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop and repossessed the vehicle on Jacob Circle.
4:59 p.m. — Police received reports of harassment at Bud Werner Library from a third party. Police investigated and the situation was cleared.
Friday, June 23
9:04 a.m. — Law enforcement received complaints of illegal dumping near Jacob Circle.
2:05 p.m. — Someone complained to police about an individual’s speed on a four-wheeler around their neighborhood. Police arrived at Dream Island and were unable to locate the four-wheeler.
2:44 p.m. — A company contacted police concerned when a customer ordered a large quantity of a particular chemical. The company was not sure if it was legal to sell that amount of the chemical. It turned out it was legal.
Saturday, June 24
9:55 a.m. — Police responded to a reported animal bite on Red Hawk Court.
4:43 p.m. — A person reported receiving harassing text messages on Shields Drive.
Sunday, June 25
4:21 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to a bear call on Apres Ski Way.
2:32 p.m. — A person broke into some coolers at the rodeo grounds near Howelsen Hill and stole some alcoholic beverages. A suspect has not been located.
Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.
