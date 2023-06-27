The Record June 20-25

Tuesday, June 20

10:37 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department was notified of an intercepted fraud on Lincoln Avenue.

10:38 a.m. — Police received reports of vandalism near Howelsen Hill. Graffiti was found on structures around the area.

11:55 a.m. — Police performed a business check on Central Park Drive.

5:58 p.m. — A person allegedly was offering to help people carry their groceries and harassing them for money near Central Park Drive.

Wednesday, June 21

11:56 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department reported a vehicle driving over a soccer field. The vehicle was not located.

2:03 p.m. — A local grocery store contacted law enforcement to report a shoplifter near Central Park Drive. Law enforcement did not locate the shoplifter.

Thursday, June 22

2:56 a.m. — A person reported their vehicle being stolen or repossessed on Lincoln Avenue. Police have yet to hear from the repossession company about whether they have the car.

10:31 a.m. — A family member alerted police of a missing person near Central Park Drive. Not long afterward, the person was located.

4:31 p.m. — Someone did not go through the proper channels of re-obtaining their vehicle after it was taken following a DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop and repossessed the vehicle on Jacob Circle.

4:59 p.m. — Police received reports of harassment at Bud Werner Library from a third party. Police investigated and the situation was cleared.

Friday, June 23

9:04 a.m. — Law enforcement received complaints of illegal dumping near Jacob Circle.

2:05 p.m. — Someone complained to police about an individual’s speed on a four-wheeler around their neighborhood. Police arrived at Dream Island and were unable to locate the four-wheeler.

2:44 p.m. — A company contacted police concerned when a customer ordered a large quantity of a particular chemical. The company was not sure if it was legal to sell that amount of the chemical. It turned out it was legal.

Saturday, June 24

9:55 a.m. — Police responded to a reported animal bite on Red Hawk Court.

4:43 p.m. — A person reported receiving harassing text messages on Shields Drive.

Sunday, June 25

4:21 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to a bear call on Apres Ski Way.

2:32 p.m. — A person broke into some coolers at the rodeo grounds near Howelsen Hill and stole some alcoholic beverages. A suspect has not been located.