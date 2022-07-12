The Record July 5-11

Tuesday, July 5

7:40 p.m. — A caller reported a bear going around to trash cans looking for an open one. Authorities were unable to locate the bear.

Wednesday, July 6

8:03 a.m. — A resident in the 1900 block of Montview Court reported that an acquaintance who had attended the Rainbow Gathering and stayed one night at their house was now refusing to leave.

11:27 a.m. — Officers responded to a call at Central Park Drive about a person passed out at a bus stop. The sleeping person was found and taken to the hospital.

12:39 p.m. — Officers mediated a dispute between a piano deliverer and purchaser in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road, in which someone hit a parked car and fled the scene. The driver was later charged with hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

5:43 p.m. — Officers responded to a fight between multiple people in the 300 block of S. Lincoln Avenue. One person was arrested.

Thursday, July 7

7:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a call about an individual acting irrational and appearing to be under the influence. The individual did not want any assistance.

10:15 a.m. — Someone noticed wandering around nude near Mount Werner Road and Acres Ski Way. The individual was evaluated and taken to the hospital.

10:27 a.m. — People were reportedly bothering customers by asking for money outside of a local grocery store. The individuals were asked to leave.

10:48 a.m. — A man was found passed out in a vehicle that did not belong to him. Officers confronted the man, who allegedly had a knife, and charged him with trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon.

Friday, July 8

7:46 a.m. — A bear got into trash that was left out overnight.

10:05 a.m. — An individual was selling items outside of local businesses and did not have a proper permit or sales tax license.

11:48 a.m. — An individual was spotted running across the highway in a hospital gown. It turns out, the person had been released from the hospital and was fine.

Saturday, July 9

8:42 a.m. — A caller complained about a loud noise in the unit above. Police determined the noise was coming from a child playing, and no action was taken.

2:41 p.m. — Someone reported that they were concerned for a person sitting outside a store. Officers contacted the person and determined they were fine.

Sunday, July 10

7:19 a.m. — An officer was called to check on two people sleeping in sleeping bags in a parking space in Central Park Plaza. They were asked to leave the parking lot and did.

2:25 p.m. — Officers responded to a disturbance in the Riverside neighborhood. The altercation occurred because of a barking dog.

4:36 p.m. — Officers were called to the 2600 block of Burgess Creek Road for a bear inside an unlocked car. The bear was gone when officers arrived and Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified.

5:22 p.m. — There was a report of an intoxicated driver nearly striking an individual on a bicycle. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

6:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an individual going over a fence of a secured business. The reporting party said it was for a moment and the individual picked up an item, maybe a Frisbee, and came back over the fence. Officers were unable to locate the individual.

6:29 p.m. — Authorities responded to a road rage incident in which both parties claimed the other individual brandished a firearm. The case is under investigation.

11:18 p.m. — There was another report of a bear in a trash can. The homeowner allegedly discharged a firearm near the bear and was cited for discharging a firearm in city limits.

Monday, July 11

5:49 p.m. — Officers responded to an anonymous report of an individual abusing a dog. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the owner. The owner denied abusing the dog, and the dog did not appear to be in distress or abused.

8:53 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a vehicle pull up to a construction site before a man exited the vehicle. The man left after seeing the reporting party. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

From June 28 to July 4, first responders in Routt County received a total of 443 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 241 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 122 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue responded to 53 calls.

• North Routt Fire Department responded to seven calls.

• West Routt Fire Department responded to nine calls.

• Oak Creek Fire responded to three calls.

• Yampa Fire responded to six calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

