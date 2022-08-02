The Record, July 25-31

Monday, July 25

5:09 a.m. — Officers responded to an intrusion alarm at a local restaurant on Angler’s Drive. Everything was fine.

7:41 a.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint involving loud music at a business on Indian Trails. The officer could not hear any music upon arrival.

7:52 a.m. — Officers responded to check the welfare of the driver of a vehicle stopped in traffic on Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

12:27 p.m. — Officers responded to check the welfare of a person who was staying in a hotel on Lincoln Avenue and had not retrieved the breakfast that was left outside for him. Officers discover the person was not in the room at that time.

12:30 p.m. — Officer responded to assist Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue with a bicycle crash on the Yampa River Core Trail that resulted in injuries.

4:42 p.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue. There was no damage to either vehicle.

6:03 p.m. — Officers were called back to the noise complaint involving loud music at a business on Indian Trails. The officer could not hear any music upon arrival but spoke with the business to inform them of the complaint.

7:04 p.m. — Officer responded to a report someone was in violation of a protection order. A man was arrested on multiple counts of violation of protection order and violation of bail bond conditions.

7:20 p.m. — Officers responded to a bear that was outside a residence door preventing the called from entering. Officers hazed the bear and left the area.

Tuesday, July 26

12:13 p.m. — Officer was called for a civil standby at the request of someone who wanted to get their cat from their neighbor.

12:18 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint involving loud music at a business on Indian Trails. The officer could not hear any music upon arrival.

12:23 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at Dream Island Plaza. The vehicle was stolen in 2020 and was not reported then. The owner received a call from another jurisdiction that the vehicle was located with heavy damage.

12:36 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a report of a person who was screaming and not making sense in the downtown area. Officers could not locate the person.

3:07 p.m. — Animal Control responded to a report that a dog was locked in a vehicle in a parking lot on Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle was running and the dog was not in distress.

3:50 p.m. — Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person who was sleeping in a hammock outside a business on Pine Grove Road.

5:53 p.m. — Officers were called to two dogs locked in a vehicle on Maple Street. The owner was contacted and warned.

8:17 p.m. — Officers were called to a report of an assault that occurred days ago at a bar on Lincoln Avenue.

Wednesday, July 27

1:29 a.m. — Officers were called to a bear that broke into a garage on Flagstone Court and charged at the caller. The bear was no longer on scene and the information was forwarded to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

2:20 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Burgess Creek Road. The caller reported that he had struck a tree with his moped and the moped was now stuck in the tree. The caller was taken to the hospital and received a summons for driving under revocation.

9:00 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of a bicycle that crashed into a vehicle near the intersection on Pine Street and Seventh Street. The bicyclist was issued a citation for disregarding the stop sign. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

9:16 a.m. — Officers were called to a disturbance at a car wash on Trafalgar Drive where someone was yelling loudly. Officers contacted the man who was just upset because he scratched his Ferrari.

10:50 a.m. — Officers received an online report of items stolen from a vehicle in the Dream Island Plaza.

6:25 p.m. — Officers were called to a doctor’s office on Après Ski Way to investigate a dog bite.

Thursday, July 28

10:53 a.m. — Officers were called to a vehicle on Lincoln Avenue that was damaged when someone attempted to steal gas.

12:50 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated person who fell while attempting to ride a bicycle near the the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.

1:36 p.m. — Animal control was called to pick up a dog that someone had found along Burgess Creek Road. The dog was returned to the owner.

2:55 p.m. — Officer responded to a vehicle parked on a sidewalk downtown.

9:36 p.m. — Officers were called to a disturbance at a bar on Yampa Street. A man had been in a physical confrontation with a bouncer and was being restrained by the bouncer. The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and disorderly conduct.

10:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a fight at a bar downtown. A man had hit one of the bouncers and fled the scene. Officers located the man and he was charged with disorderly conduct.

Friday, July 29

3:57 a.m. — Officers were called to a harassment between two neighbors along Lincoln Avenue. A man was arrested and charged with a bias-motivated crime.

9:06 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report on Après Ski Way. The vehicle was found shortly after. The owner told officers they forgot where they had parked.

10:02 a.m. — Officers were called to a two-vehicle hit and run accident near the intersection on Lincoln Avenue and 11th Street. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

12:52 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to Central Park Drive for a report of someone camping on private property on without permission. The officer asked the person to move along.

9:04 p.m. — Officers reported to a hit and run complaint near Howelsen Hill. A vehicle hit a parked vehicle and left without making a report or leaving a note.

9:13 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report near Howelsen Hill. Shortly after the vehicle owner called back stating that they found the vehicle parked a few blocks away.

9:26 p.m. — Officers received a call that an intoxicated person got into the passenger side of an otherwise unattended vehicle downtown. The caller was concerned the person was going to attempt to drive. Officers contacted the person who said they were waiting for a designated driver.

9:31 p.m. — Officers were called to a report of a person sitting in the middle of a roadway on Hunters Court. The person was gone on arrival.

Saturday, July 30

12:24 a.m. — Officers responded to a fireworks complaint on Park Avenue and Grand Street. Officers could not locate the source.

12:37 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to Alpine Vista Court for a report that a man had climbed up a balcony and entered a residence. The man climbed down but returned and sat on the balcony. The man was believed to be intoxicated. The man was arrested for first degree criminal trespass.

1:52 a.m. — Officers responded to a fireworks complaint near Yampa Street. Officers could not locate the source.

1:58 a.m. — Officers responded to a bear call near Yampa Street and Eighth Street. Officers hazed the bear to get it to leave the area.

2:41 a.m. — Officers were called back to the fireworks complaint near Colorado Mountain College. Officers located the source of the fireworks. The parties fled the area.

11:54 a.m. — Officers were called to a stolen vehicle report near 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle was located about a block away.

9:35 p.m. — Officers responded to a vehicle doing doughnuts in the Meadows Parking Lot. The officer gave the driver a warning for careless driving.

10:56 p.m. — Officers attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Elk River Road. The motorcycle fled the officer and crashed. The rider got back on his motorcycle and fled the officer again.

Sunday, July 31

1:15 a.m. — Officers responded to the Routt County Jail and Detention Center after drugs were found on a subject arrested earlier. The man was charged with introduction of contraband and possession of a controlled substance.

1:25 a.m. — Officers were called to a disturbance along Eighth Street where a group was trying to start a fight with another group.

3:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a small grass fire near Yampa Street that was starting to spread to a pedestrian bridge. The responding officer put out the fire prior to the fire department arriving. According to the Steamboat Springs Police Department briefing, the officer was excited to be able to pretend to be a firefighter for a few minutes.

6:58 p.m. — Officers responded to a vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle at the Dream Island Plaza.

9:27 p.m. — Offices made a traffic stop on Lincoln Avenue and arrested a man for DUI.

From July 25 to July 31, first responders in Routt County received a total of 463 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 224 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 147 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 60 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to 11 calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to eight calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to seven calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to four calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Spencer Powell, call 970-871-4229 or email him at spowell@SteamboatPilot.com