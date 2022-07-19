The Record July 12-18

Tuesday, July 12

11:38 a.m. — Officers checked on a male who was sleeping outside the Steamboat Community Center. He spoke with a co-responder.

12:24 p.m. — Officers took a cold theft report in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive where several audio speakers were stolen.

6:47 p.m. — Report of a dine and dash at Curve Plaza. Suspect was identified and officers issued summons for theft.

8:16 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a stolen bicycle, a Blue Pivot Firebird, at the 800 block on Yampa Street.

9:51 p.m.— Officers responded to a report of loud individuals in a hot tub on Flattop Circle. The individuals went inside.

Wednesday, July 13

3:12 a.m. — A bear entered through a window into a home on Delta Queen Court. Officers responded and were able to get the bear out of the home.

Thursday, July 14

6:16 a.m. — Near Whistler Road, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle reported in a parking lot that the reporting party believed was causing their vehicle to act weird. Officers found nothing suspicious.

7:40 a.m. — Business on Elk River Road reported receiving a fraudulent check.

9:40 a.m. — Officers responded to a report at Trollhaugen Court of people using trash cans that were not bear-proof.

10:13 a.m. — Officers assisted with a two-vehicle collision with no injuries. One driver was given a summons for driving under revocation and the other was arrested on felony warrant.

12:51 p.m. — Near Ninth Street and Yampa Street, officers responded to a report of a person yelling at their phone saying they are talking to the president.

2:08 p.m. — Officers responded to a constant issue of people using the parking lot on Concordia Lane to park and smoke marijuana.

Friday, July 15

1:45 a.m. — A bear got into a residence in the 1100 block of Clubhouse Circle. Officers got the bear out of the residence and wildlife officers were notified. Wildlife officers responded and set a bear trap.

6:56 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of people camping on private property without permission. The people were given a warning.

8:14 a.m. — Officers assisted on a report of bears that had been in trash cans at Dream Island Plaza.

8:31 a.m. — Officers responded to a report at Dream Island Plaza of verbal threats between neighbors in regard to reporting bear violations. Officers mediated the dispute.

9:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of people camping on private property without permission. Officers gave the parties a warning.

11:01 a.m. — Officers responded to a report about strange phone calls the reporting party was receiving. Officers assisted the party in blocking the phone number.

12:44 p.m. — Officers responded to a call about people smoking weed in the parking lot on Central Park Drive.

9:55 p.m. — A fight was reported in the area of the Ninth Street foot bridge. Involved parties fled the area prior to officers arrival.

Saturday, July 16

8:36 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a bear in a trash container at Dream Island Plaza. Officers were unable to locate the bear.

11:21 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a loud party, but were unable to locate any noise.

Sunday, July 17

12:11 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a loud party in the area of Apres Ski Way. Officers were unable to locate any noise.

12:53 a.m. — A Steamboat police officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. As the officer approached, the vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue. The vehicle quickly entered the unincorporated county and passed a sheriff’s deputy at a high rate of speed. The speeding vehicle also fled from the deputy.

3:14 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a bear in the trash on Saratoga Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the bear.

9:39 a.m. — A cat was running near Mountain Village Apartments. The cat was found and taken to the animal shelter.

10:21 a.m. — A non-injury crash was reported near U.S. Highway 40 and Weiss Drive.

8:05 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a physical fight between 10 people on Pamela Lane. Individuals claimed no fight occurred. Officers determined there was a fight that escalated from an argument about money. No injuries were reported.

Monday, July 18

12:28 a.m. — Officers were contacted about a theft of a cellphone battery on 13th Street. The theft victim was only able to name the suspect by nickname.

9:42 a.m. — A reporting person told officers their mountain bike was stolen from an address in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:15 p.m. — Report of a bear in the trash at Sparta Plaza. Officers were unable to locate the bear.

From July 12 to July 18, first responders in Routt County received a total of 508 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 238 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 181 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue responded to 69 calls.

• West Routt Fire Department responded to eight calls.

• North Routt Fire Department responded to two calls.

• Oak Creek Fire responded to three calls.

• Yampa Fire responded to one call.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to five calls

• Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting responded to one call

• Classic Air Medical responded to one call

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

