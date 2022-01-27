The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 26
Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
8:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run on Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.
1:14 p.m. Officers assisted a driver on Mount Werner Road and Steamboat Boulevard.
2:41 p.m. Deputies were called to investigate a report of property damage in the 100 block of Fifth Street in Yampa.
4:12 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive. No injuries were reported.
Total incidents: 31
• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
