The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 9
10:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers fielded a noise complaint in the 1400 block of Hilltop Parkway.
10:44 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint of fraud in the 30000 block of Coyote Run Court in Oak Creek.
12:28 p.m. Officers were called to a hit-and-run on Owl Hoot Trail and Walton Creek Road.
6:34 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a vehicle complaint in the 28000 block of Brandon Circle in the Heritage Park neighborhood.
8:34 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 3600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 34
• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
