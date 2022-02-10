The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 9

10:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers fielded a noise complaint in the 1400 block of Hilltop Parkway.

10:44 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint of fraud in the 30000 block of Coyote Run Court in Oak Creek.

12:28 p.m. Officers were called to a hit-and-run on Owl Hoot Trail and Walton Creek Road.

6:34 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a vehicle complaint in the 28000 block of Brandon Circle in the Heritage Park neighborhood.

8:34 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 3600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 34

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

