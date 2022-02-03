The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 2
Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
11:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an instance of trespassing at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
11:25 a.m. Officers took a report of a theft from a storage unit in the 800 block of Weiss Drive.
4:02 p.m. Officers were called about an illegal drug violation in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
6:49 p.m. Officers were contacted about criminal mischief at Steamboat Resort.
7:56 p.m. Officers mediated a physical fight in the 700 block of North Grand Street.
9:59 p.m. Officers were contacted about a disturbance in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 37
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
[placeholder]
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.