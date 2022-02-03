The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 2

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

11:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to an instance of trespassing at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

11:25 a.m. Officers took a report of a theft from a storage unit in the 800 block of Weiss Drive.

4:02 p.m. Officers were called about an illegal drug violation in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

6:49 p.m. Officers were contacted about criminal mischief at Steamboat Resort.

7:56 p.m. Officers mediated a physical fight in the 700 block of North Grand Street.

9:59 p.m. Officers were contacted about a disturbance in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 37

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.