The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 25

Tuesday, Jan. 25
7:14 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 55 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.
11:45 a.m. Deputies responded to an instance of trespassing in the 6000 block of United States Forest Service road 490 in Clark.
1:06 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle crash on Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue. No injuries were reported.
6:06 p.m. Deputies were called to a complaint about a driver on Tenth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 35
• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
