The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 8
Tuesday, Feb. 8
3:01 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver on Four Seasons Way and Routt County Road 44A.
10:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers found a lost piece of property in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.
11:14 a.m. Officers responded to a complaint about a driver on Bronc Buster Loop and Owl Hoot Trail.
4:38 p.m. Deputies were contacted about a wild animal roaming in the 700 block of Lillian Lane in Oak Creek.
4:45 p.m. Officers were contacted about a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
Total incidents: 46
• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
