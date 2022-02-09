The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 8

Tuesday, Feb. 8

3:01 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver on Four Seasons Way and Routt County Road 44A.

10:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers found a lost piece of property in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.

11:14 a.m. Officers responded to a complaint about a driver on Bronc Buster Loop and Owl Hoot Trail.

4:38 p.m. Deputies were contacted about a wild animal roaming in the 700 block of Lillian Lane in Oak Creek.

4:45 p.m. Officers were contacted about a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.