The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 15
Tuesday, Feb. 15
8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were contacted about property damage in the 1900 block of Elk River Plaza.
12:26 p.m. Officers responded to a theft at City Market in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.
4:35 p.m. Officers received a call about a suspected drunken driver on Lincoln Avenue and Elk River Road.
5:11 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were dispatched to a call on Rabbit Ears Pass.
6:48 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 27000 block of Sagebrush Circle in Oak Creek.
9:34 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1600 block of Ski Time Square Drive.
Total incidents: 51
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
