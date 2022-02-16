The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 15

Tuesday, Feb. 15

8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were contacted about property damage in the 1900 block of Elk River Plaza.

12:26 p.m. Officers responded to a theft at City Market in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.

4:35 p.m. Officers received a call about a suspected drunken driver on Lincoln Avenue and Elk River Road.

5:11 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were dispatched to a call on Rabbit Ears Pass.

6:48 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 27000 block of Sagebrush Circle in Oak Creek.

9:34 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1600 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

Total incidents: 51

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

