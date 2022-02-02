The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 1

Tuesday, Feb. 1

12:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were contacted about property damage in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive.

1:20 a.m. Officers mediated a physical fight at a condo in the 2500 block of Apres Ski Way.

8:14 a.m. Officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash on South Lincoln Avenue and Walton Creek Road.

10:58 a.m. Officers were contacted about an animal bite in the 3000 block of Riverside Drive.

2:19 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from a restaurant in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:35 p.m. Officers were called to a hit-and-run vehicle crash on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 33

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.