The Record for Thursday, June 18, 2020

1:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of criminal mischief from the 900 block of Mountain Village Circle. A resident there had a broken water line and suspected foul play.

8:34 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious woman who entered a bathroom with her two dogs at a park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court. She was gone by the time officers arrived.

11:41 a.m. A man called police after receiving a suspicious package in the 2600 block of Jacob Circle. Inside were some marijuana edibles wrapped in clothing. The package had his return address, but he claimed to have no hand in sending it.

1:33 p.m. Police were called about a man washing his socks in a pool in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:26 p.m. Police were called about a customer who left a brewery without paying in the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza.

5:10 p.m. Police were called about the alleged theft of a garden hose from a house in the 10 block of Cedar Court.

6:40 p.m. Police were called about a fight between two men near Howelsen Hill. One of the men was still on scene when officers arrived. He claimed not to have been in a fight, even though officers could see he had been hit.

9:14 p.m. Police were called about a customer who allegedly stole several boxes of beer from a grocery store in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

