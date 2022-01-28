The Record for Thursday, Jan. 27
Thursday, Jan. 27
11:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about an incident of trespassing at Ace Hardware in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
12:17 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at Howelsen Park.
2:20 p.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
5:59 p.m. Officers were called to a reported animal bite in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.
9:26 p.m. Officers received a report of underage drinking at Colorado Mountain College.
Total incidents: 47
• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• North Routt Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.