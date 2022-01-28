The Record for Thursday, Jan. 27

Thursday, Jan. 27

11:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about an incident of trespassing at Ace Hardware in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

12:17 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at Howelsen Park.

2:20 p.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:59 p.m. Officers were called to a reported animal bite in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.

9:26 p.m. Officers received a report of underage drinking at Colorado Mountain College.

Total incidents: 47

• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• North Routt Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

