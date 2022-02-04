The Record for Thursday, Feb. 3

Thursday, Feb. 3

9:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to investigate a report of theft in the 700 block of North Grand Street.

11:03 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a driver on Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

12:22 p.m. Officers responded to an animal bite in the 1800 block of Walton Creek Road.

3:32 p.m. Officers were contacted about a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

3:37 p.m. Officers contacted an individual trespassing at Ace Hardware in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

8:04 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle on High Point Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.

8:38 p.m. Deputies took a report of a fraud in Hayden.

Total incidents: 37

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases, including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.