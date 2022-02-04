The Record for Thursday, Feb. 3
Thursday, Feb. 3
9:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to investigate a report of theft in the 700 block of North Grand Street.
11:03 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a driver on Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.
12:22 p.m. Officers responded to an animal bite in the 1800 block of Walton Creek Road.
3:32 p.m. Officers were contacted about a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard.
3:37 p.m. Officers contacted an individual trespassing at Ace Hardware in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
8:04 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle on High Point Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.
8:38 p.m. Deputies took a report of a fraud in Hayden.
Total incidents: 37
• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases, including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
