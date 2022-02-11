The Record for Thursday, Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 10

7:30 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted about a wild animal in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

11:26 a.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

3:00 p.m. Officers responded to an instance of trespassing in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:04 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were dispatched to a person on Rabbit Ears Pass.

11:43 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint of loud noises in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.

Total incidents: 34

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.