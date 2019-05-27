Animal bite calls: The Record for Sunday, May 26, 2019

Sunday, May 26, 2019

2:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:09 a.m. Officers responded to a report of lost property in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:55 a.m. Officers responded to a suspicious incident report in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Noon Officers were called to the report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

12:19 p.m. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Anglers Drive for the report of an animal bite.

3:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a fire that spread to a power line pole in the area of the 32000 black of Routt County Road 20.

4:30 p.m. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Whistler Road to the report of lost property.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:21 p.m. Officers responded to a wildlife call in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

7:46 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Ormega Way and County Road 16 for a report of criminal mischief.

7:47 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Routt County Road 33 and C.R. 33B.

10:59 p.m. Officers responded to the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue for a report of a bear.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 41 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 5 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.



