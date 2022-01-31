The Record for Sunday, Jan. 30
Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022
2:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to an area near the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue for a noise complaint.
3:31 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint near the corner of Main Street and Second Street in Milner.
4:00 a.m. Deputies and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vehicle wreck near mile marker 102 on U.S. Highway 40, west of Hayden near the Moffat County line.
10:06 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to an animal complaint on U.S. 40 at mile marker 139, near the base of Rabbit Ears Pass.
12:15 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the base of Steamboat Resort to assist ski patrol with an injured skier.
1:23 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle collision near mile marker 6 of Routt County Road 16, south of Stagecoach Reservoir.
7:24 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a disturbance in a parking lot near Central Park Drive.
Total incidents: 40
• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
