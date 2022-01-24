The Record for Sunday, Jan. 23

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

2:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the 3400 block of Hiawatha Court for a trespassing call.

4:43 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to the corner of Boulder Ridge Road and Routt County Road 32 for a wildlife call.

7:59 a.m. Officers responded to Montview Lane and Mount Werner Road for a vehicle wreck. There were no injuries reported.

10:10 a.m. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza in response to a noise complaint.

10:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a fire near the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive in Steamboat.

3:03 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision near Steamboat Fire Rescue’s Mountain station on the 2600 block of Pine Grove Road.

7:02 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint stemming from near the 1800 block of Burgess Creek Road.

Total incidents: 31

• Steamboat officers responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

